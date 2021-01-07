William Barr blasts Trump's 'betrayal of office' -- but some say he's also to blame
William Barr. (Shutterstock.com)

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump's actions that have led to a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. But some are pinning the blame on the former DOJ chief who many see as Trump's top enabler and co-conspirator on a wide variety of issues.

Barr is calling Trump's conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters," according to the Associated Press. The former AG also "said Thursday that 'orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.'"

Barr is among the highest ranking former Trump administration officials who have criticized the president in the past 24 hours, but many on social media say his protestations ring hollow.