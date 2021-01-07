William Barr blasts Trump's 'betrayal of office' -- but some say he's also to blame

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump's actions that have led to a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. But some are pinning the blame on the former DOJ chief who many see as Trump's top enabler and co-conspirator on a wide variety of issues.

Barr is calling Trump's conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters," according to the Associated Press. The former AG also "said Thursday that 'orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.'"

Barr is among the highest ranking former Trump administration officials who have criticized the president in the past 24 hours, but many on social media say his protestations ring hollow.

bill barr is shocked to see there is gambling going on in this establishment https://t.co/VtxTTDuTet

Bill Barr is reponsible https://t.co/cNVsxv3IkM

And boy, does Bill Barr know a betrayal of office when he sees one. https://t.co/hnC5R7HdIZ

This Bill Barr that gassed actual protestors? pic.twitter.com/jQvxMzs34q

Bill Barr begins his rehabilitation effort https://t.co/oKDFdT9gZP

So Bill Barr is finally condemning trump. Never forget he's the reason the Mueller report was swept under the rug.

Republicans sometimes find their spines after leaving office... when it doesn't matter at all.

But teargassing and beating peaceful protesters so the president can get a photo op holding a Bible is cool.

What was Bill Barr's @DOJPH doing to monitor and contain right-wing domestic terrorism? Apparently nothing.

