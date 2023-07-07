School car crash victim pictured as family release touching tribute

The eight-year-old girl who died after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school in London has been named. The Metropolitan Police named the deceased victim as Selena Lau. Selena's family said in a statement: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. "The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time." MORE TO FOLLOW...