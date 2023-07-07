School car crash victim pictured as family release touching tribute

The eight-year-old girl who died after a Land Rover crashed into a primary school in London has been named. The Metropolitan Police named the deceased victim as Selena Lau. Selena's family said in a statement: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. "The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time." MORE TO FOLLOW...
For customer support contact support@rawstory.com. Report typos and corrections to corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Political hooligans' in Freedom Caucus so 'impotent' they can't even boot MTG: columnist
July 07, 2023
The Freedom Caucus group that recently held a vote to boot U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is made up of a bunch of "political hooligans" who are so "impotent" they couldn't even properly eject her from their ranks, a political columnist wrote.
Greene, who has reportedly been dodging the group's calls before and after the vote to remove her, is known for the same types of dramatic political theater as the Freedom Caucus, but the relationship has soured nonetheless – purportedly because Greene sided with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over conservative activists.
The caucus itself was created not to get things done, but to grind government to a halt, according to Paul Waldman.
"In its early days, the caucus made life miserable for Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, who eventually decided he’d rather retire than deal with this bunch of political hooligans. When Republicans took back the House in 2022, Freedom Caucus members figured they could do something similar to new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif," Waldman wrote on Friday.
While Greene seemingly fit right in with the group, her error, strangely, was becoming a part of the system, which in their eyes is flawed.
"Greene is just about the last person you’d think would become an inside operator. She’s more of an internet influencer than a legislator; her idea of lawmaking is to introduce pointless impeachment resolutions. In fact, she and Boebert were arguing about their dueling measures to impeach Biden," the piece states.
Waldman says Greene's perceived betrayal of the caucus was serious, yet notes that the group has failed to formally oust her.
"That leaves the rest of the Freedom Caucus in a familiar position for hard-right true believers: angry and frustrated at both the continued existence of a large federal government and their inability to do much about it," Waldman wrote. "But one thing they could do is tell Marjorie Taylor Greene they don’t want her in their club anymore. And they’re struggling to even do that. It’s a sign of just how impotent they’ve become."
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Ukraine's counter-offensive slower than expected, but too soon to judge -Pentagon
July 07, 2023
By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukraine's counter-offensive against Russian forces is going more slowly than some expected but it remains too early to draw conclusions about Kyiv's prospects for battlefield gains, a senior Pentagon official said on Friday. The United States and other allies have spent months building Ukraine a so-called "mountain of steel" of weaponry and training Ukrainian forces in combined arms techniques to help Kyiv pierce formidable Russian defenses during its counter-offensive. But Russia also spent months digging into defensive positions, surround...
An 'angry, humiliated Ron DeSantis' is 'very bad news' for Florida: columnist
July 07, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign is sinking into oblivion – and that's filling Floridians with dread, columnist Fred Grimm writes for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
“Somehow, DeSantis has failed — so far — to captivate Republican voters despite his relentless exploitation of crafted-for-MAGA issues like race, abortion, immigration, guns, gender dysphoria, gay rights, drag queens, the Disney Company," Grimm wrote.
Grimm notes that despite DeSantis’ efforts to project a “tough guy” image of Trump without the baggage, MAGA voters are sticking with what they know.
“Poor Ron sold his soul for nothing," he said.
“It must seem so unfair to the governor. After all, he could have hardly been any meaner to transgender children or immigrant workers or Black voters. He even signed a flurry of death warrants, knowing how the Republican base loves executions.”
But, he said, the almost inevitable return of the governor's focus to Florida is "very bad news for the folks back home."
Grimm asserts that this “portends dark times for Florida. If DeSantis behaved so odiously while his career was on the upswing, what can we expect when the governor slouches back to Tallahassee as a sullen reject?
“Heaven help us. He’ll be governor until Jan. 5, 2027, and there’s no chance that an angry, humiliated Ron DeSantis will moderate his venomous ways.”
Grimm contends that a tanking campaign should give DeSantis pause, but is more likely to compel him to double-down on his expression of far-right views.
Grimm cites a recent video described as homophobic by fellow Republicans as an example of DeSantis doubling down on his anti-woke campaign.
Grimm writes “So be mindful. Our pissed-off loser-governor will be raging after anyone or anything with the faintest whiff of woke.”
CONTINUE READINGShow less
Copyright © 2023 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | Manage Preferences
For corrections contact corrections@rawstory.com, for support contact support@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}