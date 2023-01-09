With not a single elected leader left, Haiti is becoming a textbook case of a ‘failed state’
Haitians carry goods from the Dominican Republic, in Belladere, Haiti at the Dominican Republic- Haiti border on Dec. 16, 2022. - Richard Pierrin/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

For years, Haiti has suffered from a disastrous economy, a struggling police force and a practically invisible government. After midnight Monday, there will also be no semblance left of a constitutional order. One of the last remaining provisions of the country’s constitution that was still in existence, even if barely, is set to end at midnight with the expiration of the terms of the country’s last remaining 10 senators. The exit of the final tier of the 30-seat Senate will leave Haiti with no Parliament since the country failed to hold timely legislative elections in October 2019. Now, for t...