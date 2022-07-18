Witness to Indiana mall shooting praised for killing gunman

By Cheney Orr and Brendan O'Brien GREENWOOD, Ind. (Reuters) -A 22-year-old bystander who witnessed a deadly shooting over the weekend at a shopping mall near Indianapolis was hailed as a hero on Monday for killing the gunman and limiting the number of casualties in the massacre. Local officials said the "Good Samaritan" - a man who was lawfully carrying a firearm - stopped the gunman almost as soon the suspect opened fire on Sunday in the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, outside of Indianapolis. In addition to the gunman, who had a rifle and several magazines of amm...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
'Historic Day' as staff of 8 House Democrats file for union elections
July 18, 2022
Staffers of eight Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday took a key step toward unionizing by filing petitions for representation at the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights.
"We are bringing worker power and equitable conditions to one of the most powerful institutions in the world."
Monday was the first day that congressional staff could make that move, after a resolution introduced in February by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) passed the House in a May party-line vote.
Along with Levin's staff, the offices of Democratic Reps. Cori Bush (Mo.), Jesús "Chuy" García (Ill.), Ro Khanna (Calif.), Ted Lieu (Calif.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), and Melanie Stansbury (N.M.) are seeking union elections.
"July 18 will go down as a historic day for congressional staff and our democracy—marking the day our protected rights to organize and bargain collectively go into full effect," said the Congressional Workers Union (CWU) in a statement.
"For far too long, congressional staff have dealt with unsafe working conditions, unlivable wages, and vast inequity in our workplaces that prevent Congress from properly representing the communities and needs of the American people," CWU noted. "Having a seat at the bargaining table through a union will ensure we have a voice in decisions that impact our workplace."
The development comes after months of organizing and as workers at major corporations nationwide are also pushing for union representation.
"From Amazon and Starbucks to the halls of Congress to state legislatures across our country," CWU said, "every worker deserves the protected right of freedom of association, joining together with their colleagues in solidarity to organize and bargain collectively for a better workplace."
"We are bringing worker power and equitable conditions to one of the most powerful institutions in the world," tweeted Saul Levin, a policy adviser to Bush. "And we are just getting started!"
Groups across the country—from political workers in Colorado and New York to the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Staff Union—celebrated the filings and congratulated the congressional staffers.
"We are honored to be welcomed with open arms by workers into a broader labor movement that is sweeping the nation," said CWU. "We look forward to voting enthusiastically UNION YES in the coming weeks and sitting down at the bargaining table with our bosses."
A congressional organizer who requested anonymity also directed attention to members of Congress in comments to Roll Call.
"We're thrilled to finally be able to, I wouldn't say complete the process, but move to the next step," the staffer said. "[This] is really going to be a test of whether our bosses are willing to walk the walk when it comes to workers' rights."
Some lawmakers whose offices are organizing welcomed the development on Monday. Omar tweeted "union strong" and Khanna highlighted in a series of tweets that he was an original co-sponsor of Rep. Levin's resolution and said he looks forward to working with his staff however they choose to proceed.
Congressman Levin said in a statement that "I am so proud of the staffers who made a historic move today in seeking union recognition in eight offices with over 70 workers in the House, and I am incredibly humbled and honored to have played a modest role in helping realize the hard work of congressional staff who fought to make this moment possible."
"As a former union organizer and someone who spent decades in the labor movement, I know how important it is to keep the spotlight focused on the people today is truly about: the workers," he continued. "It is the workers who ensure that this institution—the bedrock of our fragile and precious democracy—operates efficiently and serves the American people here in the Capitol and in every corner of our nation. It is the workers who applied pressure, pushing their bosses to walk the walk and respect the will of staff. It is the workers who bravely stepped up despite potential backlash and interference and made clear that they want more of a voice in our workplace."
"Finally, it is the workers who office after office demonstrated the power of human solidarity," he added. "To the Congressional Workers Union members who led this fight, House staff current and former, allies and advocates on and off the Hill, thank you for your tireless advocacy. Solidarity!"
This post has been updated with comment from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).
CONTINUE READING Show less
Miscarrying woman 'lost multiple liters of blood' because doctors had to wait to treat her under abortion laws
July 18, 2022
A doctor in Texas says that one of her miscarrying patients recently suffered gravely due to restrictions placed on medical professionals by the Lone Star State's abortion laws.
In an interview with the Associated Press, San Antonio-based Dr. Jessian Munoz revealed that a patient recently came to him while she was miscarrying and was developing what the AP describes as "a dangerous womb infection."
Even though the fetus had no chance of survival, Munoz was legally barred from trying to remove it until no heartbeat could be detected, which meant the patient had to suffer for hours while she "lost multiple liters of blood" and had to be put on a breathing machine.
“We physically watched her get sicker and sicker and sicker," said Munoz, who said that they only moved to operate on the patient a full day later than they should have, as that is how long it took for no fetal heartbeat to be detected.
RELATED: Texas mom went through 'nightmare' after being denied treatment for miscarriage: CNN
Munoz also told the AP that this is not how he used to treat women with this condition before the Supreme Court overturned decades of precedent earlier this year by ending the nationwide right to have an abortion.
"It was like, the mom’s life is in danger, we must evacuate the uterus by whatever means that may be,” he explained. “Whether it’s surgical or medical — that’s the treatment... the art of medicine is lost and actually has been replaced by fear."
CONTINUE READING Show less
In a video on a Russian channel, the "new" head of police in Lyman says the invaders were welcomed joyously by residents with cries of: "Finally, Russia is here!"
Now in Kramatorsk, just 42 kilometers (26 miles) away in eastern Ukraine, the police chief forced to flee by Russian troops, Igor Ugnivenko, laughs bitterly.
"I don't know who this guy is," he said.
"But just look at him, sitting in my office in the chair that my wife bought for me! Look at the sign on his shirt: USSR."
"USSR! It's crazy," the 37-year-old said, shaking his head in disbelief.
Major Ugnivenko still introduces himself as the head of Lyman's police.
He left the city on May 23 after weeks of shelling and a major offensive by Russian troops forced the Ukrainians to pull back.
In Kramatorsk, the administrative centre of the Donetsk region that Moscow wants to take over, Ugnivenko remains in contact with some Lyman residents and wants to talk about the situation in the town.
"It's hard for the civilian population," said the chief, who wore a black uniform. "There is no electricity, gas or water. How or if food aid is being sent, I don't know."
His assertions could not be independently verified by AFP.
'A road to nowhere'
Some 8,000 people remain in Lyman -- compared to 25,000 before the Russian invasion.
It already saw fighting in 2014 when Russia-backed separatists took over part of the region, and many civilians "were waiting for the Russians to come", Ugnivenko said.
"Today they shout that everything is going well, that the Soviet Union is back," said the officer, who was just four years old when the Soviet Union fell apart.
"I am not from a Soviet generation; I barely knew it. I went to a Ukrainian school and university," he told AFP.
"I speak Ukrainian perfectly and I have no problem with the west of the country," he added, referring to misgivings among some locals about the government in Kyiv.
"It seems crazy, but what is happening in Lyman is a real return to the past. And it's a road to nowhere," he said.
Private properties and businesses have been seized and will be "nationalized" by the Donetsk People's Republic, the entity self-proclaimed by separatists fighting alongside Russian forces, Ugnivenko said.
'Russian world'
A working-class town like many in the industrial region of Donbas, Lyman always lived off the railways -- an industry that employs half the population.
"Many workers stayed in Lyman. They thought they could continue working," Ugnivenko said.
"But the Russians took their equipment and transferred the material to Debaltseve" some 140 kilometers to the south, which is controlled by separatists.
"What I am disappointed by is that people did not understand what was awaiting them. Some people have wanted the 'Russian world' for years but will now be disappointed. What future do they have? None!" he added.
"We were maybe a small town, but we had the railways and also a regional trauma centre" opened in 2015, which employed medical staff who fled the city of Donetsk when it came under separatist control in 2014.
Ugnivenko said the building was now partially destroyed and the doctors had left.
Local residents could choose to leave, but only to go towards Russia or separatist-held territories, he added.
"I want my four children to live in a state of law where they can travel as they wish," added Ugnivenko, who has sent his family away from the frontline to the city of Dnipro.
"Sooner or later, we will liberate our towns," he told AFP, remembering the idyllic life he led in Lyman until just a few months ago.
"I had the house of my dreams. A wooden house on two floors on the edge of the forest. It was shelled and burnt down in 15 minutes."
© 2022 AFP
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}