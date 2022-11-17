WNBA star Brittney Griner reportedly moved to Russian penal colony

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Getty Images North America/TNS
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a women’s penal colony in western Russia, where she will serve out a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession and smuggling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist arrived at Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, a small town in the country’s Mordovia region, about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, a source told Reuters in a report Thursday. The news follows two weeks of silence from the Russian government on the athlete’s whereabouts. On. Nov. 4, Griner was moved without warning from a detention center near Moscow, where she’d been ...
The Trump Organization's Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg is in court again Thursday to answer questions about the illegal tax scheme to funnel unreported perks to staff while working for the company.
“Mr. Trump became president and everybody was looking at our company from every different angle you could think of including himself personally,” Weisselberg told the court. “We felt at the time, let’s go through all the practices that we’ve been utilizing over the years and make sure we correct everything we have to correct.”
Weisselberg also testified that the company handing out executives’ bonuses using the 1099 independent contractor forms began in the 1980s before his time began in 1986. He had no idea how it began.
The Mazars accounting firm turned over Trump's tax information after years of litigation to obtain it. Once it was explored, it became clear that the perks being given to staff was happening under the table.
Mazars executive Donald Bender told Weisselberg that the bonus checks were only meant for independent contractors or self-employed individuals and not W2 employees.
“He didn’t love the idea,” Weisselberg confessed.
The practice still didn't end. To make matters worse, Weisselberg testified, “Donald Trump always wanted to sign the bonus checks."
Two entities in the Trump Org. umbrella are charged with nine counts of tax fraud, grand larceny and falsifying business records under a 15-years scheme to defraud the IRS by failing to report the bonuses and perks.
Donald Trump recent entry into the 2024 presidential race has complicated federal prosecutors' efforts to shield their investigations of the former president from accusations of being politically motivated, Bloomberg reports.
While the Justice Department doesn't plan to end their investigations into Trump, the fact that he's running for president will force them to take extra procedural steps and will also be expected to finish things up before voters go to the polls. If he's ever indicted. Trump will be the first former president charged with a federal crime.
According to former US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Barbara McQuade, Trump's 2024 candidacy gives him "the ability to portray himself as a victim if he’s indicted in the coming months."
“He can point to that sequence of events as cause and effect and say it’s an effort to undermine his candidacy," McQuade said.
The investigations include Trump alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left the White House, as well as his efforts to invalidated the 2020 election's results. If he's convicted on some of the charges, it could render him ineligible to run for president, although that potential development would likely be challenged in court.
“I doubt that Trump’s announcement of his candidacy alone would have any material impact on the continued forward progress of the department’s prosecution, or any decision to charge Trump,” said David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department national security official.
There’s been so much rain over the last few weeks it’s hard to believe much of the UK is in drought. Even as people trudge home drenched to the skin there are still hosepipe bans in place. After another record-breaking hot summer, UK reservoirs are still well below normal levels. In 2022 so far, the south of England has had 20% less rain than average.
Talking about the weather may be a national pastime. But there are things even British people may not know about rain.
1. Rain drops aren’t tear shaped
The small ones (about 1mm, the thickness of a credit card) are spherical. The larger rain drops are the more they flatten until they are the shape of a burger bun (flat side down). When they become larger than 5mm, about the size of a pencil top rubber, they break into smaller drops.
The shape is created by the interaction between two forces: the surface tension of water and the pressure caused by the drop falling through air. Surface tension forces the drop into a form with the smallest possible surface area, a sphere. This is the dominant force on small rain drops because less air needs to be pushed aside than with larger drops.
Bigger drops expose a larger area to the air and fall faster, making the pressure effect greater. This squashes the bottom of the drop, causing that side to flatten. This pressure creates a dip, a carrier bag shape and eventually breaks up the drop.
Shape is important because it affects electro-magnetic signals passing through rain. It also gives forecasting technology extra information about what weather to expect. The latest technologies are improving the measurement of rainfall using the shape information and could improve flash flood forecasts.
2. The UK isn’t as wet as people think
Globally, average rainfall is around 1,000mm per year. Britain, is just a bit above this, with 1,150mm – but the south east has far less.
Rain gauges were one of the first scientific instruments. People from modern India were using them around 2,500 years ago. They were standardized in 1441, when King Sejong in Korea sent a rain gauge to every village to measure farmers’ potential harvests and set tax rates. The tipping bucket gauge, a tube shaped container with a funnel was invented in 1662 by two titans of science, Christopher Wren and Robert Hooke. While a standard gauge has to be read by a human operator the tipping bucket is partially automated. The originals were powered with clockwork cogs and a pen moved slowly over paper to make a record of rainfall rate.
The rain gauge can measure only at the exact place it is installed. Rainfall can be different just meters away.
Rain is also measured by radar across much of the world. The radars in the UK measure up to 250km from the site in all directions. The network (comprised of a total of 18 radar across the UK and Ireland) provides rainfall rate estimates in 1km squares every five minutes telling us about rain anywhere, rather than just at the specific location of a rain gauge. However the rain gauge is critical for the climate record and as it has been the standard measurement across the world for so long.
4. Most rain in the UK is actually melted snow
When we see rain, it has fallen from several kilometers above us. Much precipitation forms at heights where it is below freezing. The ice that clouds are made of create rain.
Warm rain, where the process happens in temperatures above freezing, is unusual in the UK but not in the tropics. When ice reaches air warmer than 0⁰C it starts to melt. The level at which it melts on its journey down to us can vary from the ground to about 4km.
This is why predicting snow in the UK is complicated. In much of the world, snow falls at much colder temperatures. If it’s -5℃ outside a 2℃ temperature error makes no difference. In the UK most snow falls when air temperatures are close to 0⁰C. A small difference in temperature, 2℃ degrees, will change whether there is is rain, sleet (melting snow) or snow.
5. Drop size matters
Look carefully a car windscreen during rain and you can see that the spots landing are of different sizes.
Rain is made of drops of various sizes, from less than 1mm to drops over 5mm in size, the heavier the rain, the more large drops (but little change on the number of the smallest ones). Drizzle tends to have a different character, with lots of tiny drops (less than 1mm across). You may also notice the first sign of rain in heavy showers is a sparse pattering of huge rain drops. That’s because the large drops fall faster than small drops, so reach the ground first.
Drop size affects the strength of mobile phone and TV signals and similar electromagnetic waves. More energy is lost to large drops. This leads to weaker signals, potentially even drop outs if the rain is heavy enough. But meteorologists can use drop size to detect the intensity of rainfall.
Next time it rains look out of the window. Go outside and feel it fall on your skin, marvel at the physics as it happens around you. It might even take your mind off the damp weather.