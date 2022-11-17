WNBA star Brittney Griner reportedly moved to Russian penal colony
EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/Getty Images North America/TNS

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has reportedly been moved to a women’s penal colony in western Russia, where she will serve out a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession and smuggling. The two-time Olympic gold medalist arrived at Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Yavas, a small town in the country’s Mordovia region, about 300 miles southeast of Moscow, a source told Reuters in a report Thursday. The news follows two weeks of silence from the Russian government on the athlete’s whereabouts. On. Nov. 4, Griner was moved without warning from a detention center near Moscow, where she’d been ...