Woman detained after four found dead, one injured at German care home
Four found dead in a German clinic - An employee of the criminal investigation department brings objects into a police car on the grounds of a Potsdam clinic, where four bodies have been found. - Christophe Gateau/dpa
An investigation into a suspected murder case has been launched after four people were found dead at a care home in the German city of Potsdam, police said late Wednesday.

The victims were found at the Thusnelda-von-Saldern-Home, which is part of the Oberlinklinik hospital complex, a spokesperson said. Initially, police said they were found at the hospital.

The spokesperson said the person who was injured was living at the care facility, which houses adults with severe disabilities. More information on the four other victims would be released later in the day.

A 51-year-old woman who works at the hospital complex is under provisional arrest under suspicion of being the perpetrator. There was no indication of the motive. The woman's identity has not been released.

"A total of four people with fatal injuries and one other seriously injured person were found in various hospital rooms in one ward," police said in an earlier statement.

An initial survey of the scene indicated that all the victims' injuries could be traced back to "severe external use of force," the statement added.

The exact course of events and the circumstances are still unclear.

First responders arrived at the complex shortly before 9 pm (1900 GMT).

The Oberlinklinik hospital complex consists of several specialist clinics.

The Oberlinklinik expressed its condolences to the families of the victims. "All our concern and sympathy goes to the relatives of those concerned," it said on its website.