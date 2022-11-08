Woman who staged a fake abduction pleads guilty to new fraud charges
In this photo from August 27, 2009, Bonnie Sweeten, the Bucks County mother who faked her own kidnapping in May, walks into the courthouse in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. - David Swanson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Bonnie Sweeten pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud — again. Sweeten, 51, admitted to stealing just under $150,000 from a friend who hired her after her last conviction to give her a second chance. Clutching a tissue and speaking softly, she entered her plea in a nearly empty federal courtroom, drawing far less attention than when she tried to pull off a racially charged hoax in 2009. She drew national headlines at that time when she called 911 and claimed to have been carjacked along with her 9-year-old daughter. Sweeten, who is white, told the dispatcher she had been abducted in Bu...