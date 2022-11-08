Woman who staged a fake abduction pleads guilty to new fraud charges

Lake, a former reporter, was quick to lash out.

"I haven't suggested that. We're going to see what happens," she said.

But she has suggested the election might not be accurate. She's also said, “I’m going to win the election and I’ll accept that result.”

Minutes earlier she promised a "come to Jesus" reckoning, after saying, “I woke up this morning and within minutes of the polls opening up I started getting people calling. Voters in tears, calling my personal numbers, saying ‘What’s going on? The tabulators aren’t working. They told me to put my ballot in a box and they would drive it downtown to county,'” Lake said, according to the right wing National Review.

Lake "implied there could be partisan interference behind the issues," National Review added. "'Do you think this is normal guys? My question is, do you think what’s happening here in Maricopa County is normal? We have had problems after problems.'"

"This is not normal stuff, " she said, stoking and building on her months-long message of election theft.

“I hope it’s not malice. But we’re gonna win. And when we win, there’s gonna be a come to Jesus for elections in Arizona,” she said.

It is, in fact, "normal stuff," however, when machines are not working properly, according to election officials who had a back up plan when some of the tabulators were not properly working in Maricopa County.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, both Republicans, quickly put out a video explaining what the issue was and how they were resolving it.

This is what Lake said "is not normal stuff," but as you can seem, in this video they say, "this is actually what the majority of counties do on Election Day," which Lake disputed.

Gates' biography says "Bill has been a lifelong Republican," as far back as high school.

In response to the machines not functioning properly an RNC spokesperson blamed not the two Republicans who took responsibility and explained what was going on and what the backup plan was, he blamed Kari Lake's Democratic opponent in a tweet, which Lake's official campaign "war room" account retweeted.

A reporter for VoteBeat US says Lake is spreading misinformation.

Popular Information's Judd Legum notes that one tweet has over 10,000 retweets.

Lake on Tuesday also told a reporter that she's "not confident in the people who we've elected to run these elections."

"They're a bunch of bureaucrats who don't know what the hell they're doing," she said.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Lake's stated refusal to accept the election results if she loses is "what fascism looks like."

Watch video of Kari Lake via Fox News below or at this link.