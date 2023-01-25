Women are more attracted to men with tougher facial features when facing uncertainty, study finds

A series of three studies showed that, when facing uncertainty, women become more attracted to men with tougher facial features. Under same conditions, men are more attracted to women with more tender facial features. The study was published in the European Journal of Social Psychology. From pandemics to financial crisis and political revolutions, uncertainty is a fundamental aspect of human life. Researchers distinguish between aleatory uncertainty (uncertainty due to random and unpredictable nature of life events) and epistemic uncertainty (lack of confidence in one’s knowledge). People tend...

