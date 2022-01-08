World Bank approves $90 million in Covid aid for Iran

The World Bank has approved $90 million in additional financing for Iran, to help fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a spokesperson said Friday. The Washington-based development lender's board of directors approved the aid on 21 December, a World Bank spokesperson said, which "will be utilised only for procuring additional lifesaving, essential medical equipment to strengthen Iran's pandemic response." "This funding will not go to the Iranian budget and all loan proceeds, as well as procurement and disbursements, are being managed by the World Health Organisation," the spokesperson said. The...