World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets, new chief says

It’s unlikely to look kindly on his trying to drag more baseless arguments through the courts.

“Trump may have already damaged his credibility with the judges who will now handle the first level of any appeals stemming from his case,” she wrote.

“That should mean Trump is unlikely to get away with the sort of borderline-frivolous moves that he has often attempted. He will have to make legitimate legal arguments. To the extent that he does not have them, he will be out of luck.

“There will be no more bending the rules that others have to play by in the legal system for Donald Trump. He will not be in control of this process. For the time being, former president or not, he is just another criminal defendant.”

Trump’s first court appearance after the 37-count indictment against him was unsealed Friday is in Miami on Tuesday. He will be asked to submit a plea and he’s likely to be released, Vance said.

The “one potential monkey wrench” is Trump’s assigned judge, Aileen Cannon, who “previously gave Trump such extra extraordinarily favorable treatment,” wrote Vance.

“There are concerns she will do that again, dooming the prosecution. Federal judges have enormous power over cases in front of them.

“If Judge Cannon does not recuse herself, and permits Trump to engage in meritless delays of the proceedings, it would be a miscarriage of justice. The American people deserve a speedy trial too, especially with a looming election.”

Cannon's past involves her being assigned as judge to Trump's challenge to subpoenas filed by the FBI as it tried to have documents returned. Cannon was supportive of Trump's case, and it ended up in the Court of Appeals.