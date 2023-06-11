By Andrea Shalal WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank must use "informed risk-taking" to encourage private investors to get more engaged in helping developing countries deal with climate change and leapfrog fossil-fuel energy sources, its new president, Ajay Banga, said on Sunday. Banga told CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" program that efforts now under way to stretch the World Bank's lending capacity and revamp its business model could potentially free up "tens of billions" of dollars, not the estimated trillions of dollars needed to ensure a just energy transition. Private sector capital was cri...
World Bank needs new playbook to boost private investment in emerging markets, new chief says
June 11, 2023, 1:20 PM ET