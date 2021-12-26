World economy to top $100 trillion in 2022 for first time: report

LONDON (Reuters) - The world's economic output will exceed $100 trillion for the first time next year and it will take China a little longer than previously thought to overtake the United States as the No.1 economy, a report showed on Sunday. British consultancy Cebr predicted China will become the world's top economy in dollar terms in 2030, two years later than forecast in last year's World Economic League Table report. India looks set to overtake France next year and then Britain in 2023 to regain its place as the world's sixth biggest economy, Cebr said. "The important issue for the 2020s ...