World Scout Jamboree, plagued by typhoon, heat, ends a day early
People look at the water pouring out of floodgates at Paldang Dam in Hanam, near Seoul, as the dam increased its water discharge following heavy rainfall caused by Typhoon Khanun that moved out of South Korea earlier in the day. -/YNA/dpa

The World Scout Jamboree, whose 40,000 participants were plagued by a typhoon and subsequent evacuation, came to an end on Friday in Seoul, a day earlier than planned. Participants gathered at the capital's World Cup stadium on Friday for the closing ceremony, which was followed by a concert featuring K-pop singers. The last few days have not been easy, the secretary-general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, Ahmad Alhendawi, said from a stage to the mostly youthful participants. His speech was broadcast live on YouTube. "No other event has experienced so many challenges and extr...