World War II bomb explodes in Munich injuring several people

Several people were injured in the explosion of an aerial bomb from World War II in Munich on Wednesday.

The detonation occurred at a railway construction site near the city centre, the police said. One person was seriously injured, three others were slightly hurt.

Experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service are involved in the investigation into the incident.

Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann visited the scene and said that a 250-kilogram aerial bomb had been hit during construction work. He wished the people who had suffered injuries a speedy recovery.

It's unclear why the bomb was not discovered before the work began in the area. Munich's city authorities normally take precise and regular soundings to find out where unexploded bombs might be located.

Rail traffic around Munich's main railway station has been suspended. A railway spokesman said that this affected both long-distance and local services.