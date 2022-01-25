'Worse than ignorant': 'Troll' MAGA congressman slammed over claim Biden is 'maligning the free press'

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), a far right-wing extremist who forged multiple congressional documents sent to federal agencies and voted to not certify the 2020 election, is under fire after criticizing President Joe Biden for maligning the free press while suggesting President Donald Trump never attacked the media.

Banks is an anti-LGBTQ activist, anti-science climate change denier, and opposes a woman's right to choose, Obamacare, and same-sex marriage.

On Monday during a hot mic moment, President Biden called Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch." He almost immediately called Doocy directly to apologize.

But Banks retaliated by asking on Twitter, "Have we ever seen a President attack and malign the free press like Joe Biden has??"

The list of attacks on the free press by other presidents, but especially by Donald Trump, is almost endless. Trump's attacks were so dangerous an MSNBC embedded reporter had to have Secret Service agents escort her to her car as one of Trump's MAGA rallies came to a close after he directed his anger at her by name.

Even conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg criticized Banks, calling him a "troll."

You don't have to be a troll. You have a real job, you know.

Unless, of course, you want to say that you asked this question sincerely, which would be a far more damning admission than owning up to trollishness. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) January 25, 2022

And conservative journalist Charlie Sykes tweeted at Banks: "Beyond fuqqing parody."

Podcaster Andrew Wortman reminded Banks that Trump called a different reporter a "son of a bitch," too:

Many others vented their fury at Banks, offering a multitude of examples in response to his question.

Trump viciously attacks NBC News reporter in extended rant after being asked for message to Americans worried about coronavirushttps://t.co/aMRqPki12S

This is a joke, right? Or were you asleep for the last President? And if you were asleep for so long, can I suggest you seek medical help?

Please tell me you're not that stupid without telling me you're that stupid. https://t.co/KEdFOViYY5

@SnyderforIN03 Jim Banks can't be taken seriously. Hoosiers are not fools. We saw with our own eyes Trump repeatedly call the press the enemy of the people. This is dangerous rhetoric and Hoosiers know it's just wrong. Jim Banks is an embarrassment. https://t.co/oktRSmZJsN

Imagine just being this incapable of shame.

"President Trump’s attacks on the news media have endangered American democracy and imperiled press freedom in other countries."

Abraham Lincoln once had the military shut down pro-Confederacy newspapers, so, yes. Bar is pretty high.

'Trump's press demonisation pays off': Attacks on US journalists soar amid George Floyd protestshttps://t.co/lWJVCagYZ2 pic.twitter.com/U5QhPoBPLj

Trump Says Reporters Covering Protests Deserve to Be Attackedhttps://t.co/h6ZxGbpOSd

The problem is that they know they are trolling with this statement.

Lordy, there are tapes.

