Viral video shows Lyft driver booting couple out of car over racist remarks

A Lyft driver in Pennsylvania said he refused to drive a “racist” bar-owner and her boyfriend — and now a video showing the interaction has amassed millions of views. James Bode, a ride-share driver for Lyft, had just arrived to pick up a woman named “Jackie” on the evening of May 13 when something she said made him do a double take. “Wow, you’re like a white guy,” the woman can be heard saying in the dashcam video timestamped at 10:27 p.m.. “Excuse me,” Bode asked. “You’re like, a normal guy?” she replied as she got settled into the back of the car. “You speak English?” Bode looked incredulou...
GOP's Chip Roy: I'll support '10 brown people' moving into Texas for every white liberal who leaves
May 16, 2022
On Monday, the San Antonio Express-News reported that Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has a peculiar pushback on the claim that Republicans are pushing the so-called "Great Replacement Theory."
Specifically, Roy, a former staffer to Sen. Ted Cruz, argued that he would love to accept "brown people" moving into Texas — as long as they are replacing white liberals moving out.
"I am much more opposed to liberal white 'replacements' coming to Texas and perfectly happy to have 'brown' people you all like to endanger for your political games legally come!" tweeted Roy. "Tell you what, how about you leave and we swap in 10 'brown' people!"
Roy has previously claimed that he opposes raising the debt ceiling for fear it would enable the teaching of "critical race theory" in schools.
Man's gun discharges during confrontation with neighbor over 'racial issue' involving their children
The Great Replacement Theory is a white nationalist conspiracy theory that majority-white countries are being "forced" to accept the mass immigration of nonwhites, who will then either disenfranchise or subjugate them politically, or possibly even breed them out of existence.
This ideology is believed to be a key inspiration for the gunman who murdered Black people in Buffalo, New York. Despite this, mainstream right-wing figures in the United States have preached variants of this theory, from Fox News' Tucker Carlson to Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
Chinese immigrant attacked California church over 'hatred of Taiwan': probe
May 16, 2022
A Chinese immigrant who padlocked a church and opened fire on its Taiwanese-American congregation, killing one person and injuring five others, was motivated by hatred of the island and its people, US investigators said Monday.
David Chou jammed the doors shut using chains and superglue as dozens of parishioners enjoyed a post-service banquet at the church in Laguna Woods, near Los Angeles.
The 68-year-old, an American citizen who hails from China, also hid bags containing Molotov cocktails and spare ammunition around the building, before opening fire with two handguns, in what investigators say was a "methodical" attempt to inflict carnage.
"We know that he formulated a strategy that he wanted to employ," Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said.
"It was very well thought out from how he had prepared, both being there, securing the location, placing things about the inside of the room to perpetuate additional victims if he had the opportunity."
Chou, who works as a security guard in Las Vegas, launched the attack out of "politically motivated hate...(and) was upset about political tensions between China and Taiwan."
Taiwan has been ruled independently since the end of a civil war in 1949. It has its own democratically elected government and a powerful military.
Authoritarian China claims the island as its own, insisting it is a renegade province that will one day be brought to heel.
Details emerged Monday of the heroism of one parishioner, who tackled Chou as he began shooting.
John Cheng, a doctor, charged Chou in a bid to bring him to the ground, allowing others to hogtie him until police arrived.
"Without the actions of Dr. Cheng there is no doubt that there would have been numerous additional victims in this crime," said Barnes.
"Unfortunately, after Dr. Cheng tackled the suspect he was hit by gunshots and he was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Five other people who were injured in the attack were taken to hospital. They ranged in age from 66 to 92.
Sunday's shooting came just 24 hours after a gunman killed ten people in Buffalo, in what is being investigated as a racist attack.
Gun violence is shockingly common in the United States, where deadly weapons are readily available and a powerful gun lobby works to prevent controls on their sale and distribution.
More than 45,000 Americans died from guns -- half by suicide -- in 2021, up from just over 39,000 in 2019, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
Some 7,000 people have already died from homicide shootings or unintentional gunshots in the United States this year, with shootings in public places an almost daily occurrence.
There have been 202 mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are injured or killed, so far this year, according to the archive.
Professor: White supremacist terror is likely to get worse thanks to the GOP's education agenda
May 16, 2022
We speak to prominent antiracist scholar Ibram X. Kendi about the epidemic of young white males who commit white supremacist domestic terrorism. This comes as an 18-year-old white shooter sought out a majority-Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, and killed 10 people on Saturday. Kendi says this phenomenon will only get worse if antiracist education is not introduced to white children and children of color alike at their most vulnerable stages of development. Even before critical race theory was under attack, there was a dearth of educators and education that reinforces “the source of racial disparities and inequities in our community is not the inferiority of a particular racial group but this history and presence of racist policies,” he adds. Kendi’s recent piece for The Atlantic is headlined “The Danger More Republicans Should Be Talking About: White-supremacist ideology is harmful to all, especially the naive and defenseless minds of youth.”
Antiracist Scholar Ibram X. Kendi: Republicans Must Address How White Supremacists Target Youth www.youtube.com
TranscriptThis is a rush transcript. Copy may not be in its final form.
AMY GOODMAN: Professor Kendi, clearly, the vast majority of domestic terror attacks in this country are being perpetrated by white right-wing, white supremacist extremists. And yet what we have in this country is state after state banning teaching about racism, essentially, when they talk about critical race theory, a very loose definition of it. Can you respond to this? I mean, we’re talking about absolute horrors taking place all over this country.
IBRAM X. KENDI: I think that that is the reason why this crisis of white supremacist domestic terror is likely to get worse, because studies have shown that antiracist education, that antiracist books serve in a protective fashion, particularly from white youth, when they are exposed to white supremacy, because through learning about the history, let’s say, of white supremacy, they’re better able to recognize it. So, then, when they’re approached or they see a white supremacist meme online or a white supremacist enters into their multiplayer video game or they receive messages on 4chan, they’re able to recognize it as not only white supremacist ideology, but also they’re able to recognize it as wrong.
But because we’re in a time in which there’s — even before this so-called attack on critical race theory, there was a very abysmal amount of antiracist education in schools, and there were very few teachers who felt they had the ability or even the courage to teach the truth about race. And that has only declined. And so, there’s almost — there’s even less of an ability to protect particularly white male teenagers, which then makes them even more vulnerable to white supremacist ideology, at a moment in which they’re trying to figure out why there’s so much polarization, what is the existential threat.
Is the existential threat — is the existential problem racism, or is it antiracism? Is it white supremacist ideology, or is it people of color? And clearly, these white supremacists are making the case that it’s the people of color, that they’re the source of their pain, which is something that many of these young white male supremacists are being indoctrinated on, groomed on, and thereby carrying out mass shootings. And this is only going to get worse if we don’t get a handle on it.
AMY GOODMAN: So, what does antiracist education look like?
IBRAM X. KENDI: Well, antiracist education, first and foremost, is teaching children about the history of white supremacist ideology, the role that white supremacist ideology played in racial slavery, in settler colonialism, in Jim Crow. It’s also teaching white children and children of color about all the different people of all races who challenged settler colonialism and slavery and Jim Crow and mass incarceration. It’s teaching children that there are multiple cultures, just as there are multiple cultures — or, colors, and we should value them all equally. It’s teaching children that the source of racial disparities and inequities in our community is not the inferiority of a particular racial group but this history and presence of racist policies. It’s teaching children our racial reality, so that they can see that, though we look differently, though we maybe speak differently, we’re all equals, but the cause of these inequities are indeed racism.
AMY GOODMAN: Well, I want to thank you both for being with us. There is so much more to talk about, and, of course, we’ll continue this discussion. Ibram X. Kendi has a piece in The Atlantic, which we’ll link to, “The Danger More Republicans Should Be Talking About: White-supremacist ideology is harmful to all, especially the naive and defenseless minds of youth,” professor of humanities at Boston University, founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. And Nikki McCann Ramírez, associate research director at Media Matters, joining us from Washington, D.C.
We will stay in Washington as we talk about the abortion protests, the hundreds of protests that took place nationwide this weekend. We’ll speak with Renee Bracey Sherman of We Testify.
