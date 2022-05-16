Viral video shows Lyft driver booting couple out of car over racist remarks

A Lyft driver in Pennsylvania said he refused to drive a “racist” bar-owner and her boyfriend — and now a video showing the interaction has amassed millions of views. James Bode, a ride-share driver for Lyft, had just arrived to pick up a woman named “Jackie” on the evening of May 13 when something she said made him do a double take. “Wow, you’re like a white guy,” the woman can be heard saying in the dashcam video timestamped at 10:27 p.m.. “Excuse me,” Bode asked. “You’re like, a normal guy?” she replied as she got settled into the back of the car. “You speak English?” Bode looked incredulou...