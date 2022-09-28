‘Yes’: GOP nominee Doug Mastriano supports charging women with murder if they have an abortion after a 6 week ban (audio)

Pennsylvania's GOP nominee for governor, state Senator Doug Mastriano, in 2019 said women who violate a bill he sponsored that would ban abortion after six weeks should be charged with murder.

"OK, let’s go back to the basic question there," Mastriano told Pennsylvania radio station WITF, as NBC News reports. "Is that a human being? Is that a little boy or girl? If it is, it deserves equal protection under the law."

"Asked if he was saying yes, they should be charged with murder, Mastriano responded: 'Yes, I am.'"

Mastriano is a conspiracy theorist, election denier, and white Christian nationalist with ties to Gab founder Andrew Torba, an antisemitic Christian nationalist and white supremacist.

Mastriano's bill would have barred abortions once a so-called "fetal heartbeat" could be detected, NBC News adds, "usually around six weeks," generally before most women even know they are pregnant.

Mastriano, when confronted, falsely attempted to downplay the ability of a governor to shape laws.

"My views are kind of irrelevant because I cannot rule by fiat or edict or executive order on the issue of life," Mastriano told the conservative network Real America's Voice, NBC adds. "It’s up to the people of Pennsylvania. So if Pennsylvanians want exceptions, if they want to limit the number of weeks, it’s going to have to come from your legislative body and then to my desk."

Mastriano, endorsed by Trump, is facing Democrat Josh Shapiro, who is leading in the polls.

The New York Times reports Mastriano's campaign is "sputtering," and says he "is being heavily outspent by his Democratic rival, has had no television ads on the air since May, has chosen not to interact with the state’s news media in ways that would push his agenda, and trails by double digits in reputable public polling and most private surveys."

Earlier this month Rolling Stone just days before the January 6 insurrection Mastriano "was video taped leading a group in prayer, asking God that the MAGA movement would overthrow the federal government, praying they would 'seize the power' and 'rise up' on January 6."

Listen below or at this link: