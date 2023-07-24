Yet another load of drugs found floating off the Florida Keys, feds say. Fifth this month

Federal agents said the shipment was found off the Florida Keys by a recreational boater Sunday, July 24, 2023. - U.S. Border Patrol/U.S. Border Patrol/TNS
MIAMI — For the fifth time this month, a large shipment of drugs was found floating in the ocean off the Florida Keys over the weekend, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. A recreational boater found what turned out to be 70 pounds of cocaine, worth about $1.1 million, Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent with the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, said Monday in a statement on Twitter. The boater called authorities, and the bricks of coke, which each had a picture of a butterfly on the wrappings, were taken by federal agents. Adam Hoffner, division chief for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Miam...