'You ain’t ready': Former RNC chair offers mocking warning to DeSantis ahead of 2024 presidential battle
Former GOP boss Michael Steele laughs about Mitch McConnell's outreach efforts to black voters/Screenshot

The former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) recently issued a mocking warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as speculation mounts about him possibly running for president in 2024.

According to HuffPost, Michael Steele has clarified that he does not believe DeSantis is ready to join such an intense race. During a recent appearance on MSNBC News, Steele explained his perspective.

When it comes to standing against former President Donald Trump, Steele does not believe DeSantis is up for the challenge.

READ MORE: 'Makes him look very small': GOP strategists question DeSantis’ 'ridiculous' anti-woke campaign against the NHL

The Republican leader pointed to Trump's recent CNN Town Hall as an example of why many candidates likely do not stand a chance. Although Trump spewed various falsehoods, he still managed to dominate the stage.

“I’m sorry, Ron DeSantis, if you’re thinking about running for president and you’re on that stage with that man?” he said. “Then you ain’t ready, baby. I’m sorry, you are not ready for that.”

Many candidates are expected to enter the race in hopes of diminishing Trump's chances of winning the Republican presidential nomination, but Steele believes the former president will end up "shooting apples in a barrel.”

Steele added, “Just picking ’em off one-by-one, and when do they have a chance to retort? He takes them all out.”

READ MORE: Civil libertarians slam Ron DeSantis’ 'brazen and blatantly unconstitutional' war on press freedom

DeSantis has not yet announced his intent to run for president in 2024, but it is expected that he might do so in the very near future.

Watch the video below or at this link.

READ MORE: 'Afraid of the press': 'Fascist' Ron DeSantis blasted for blacklisting the media at Dallas GOP event

2024 Elections Video