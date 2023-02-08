Young men rate their IQ as higher compared to age-matched women, but the reverse is true for older adults

Do the observed sex differences in self-estimated intelligence among younger adults extend to older adults as well? And what are some psychological correlates of self-estimated intelligence among older adults? These are the research questions pursued by a new paper published in Brain and Behavior. “I am interested in neuropsychological assessment in older people. For many years I was wondering if there is a correlation between actual cognitive performance/intellectual abilities and self-estimated performance in cognitive tasks – including intelligence tests – not only in older adults, but also...

Science