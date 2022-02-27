YouTube blocks RT, other Russian channels from generating revenue
RT, formerly known as Russia Today, has the slogan "Question more" and was set up to present news from the perspective of the Kremlin (AFP Photo/Yuri Kochetkov)

By Paresh Dave (Reuters) -YouTube on Saturday suspended multiple Russian channels, including state-funded media outlet RT, from generating revenue on the video service, following a similar move by Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. Citing "extraordinary circumstances," YouTube said in a statement that it was "pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetize on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions." Videos from the affected channels also will come up less often in recommendations, YouTube spokesperson Farshad Shadlo...