'You’ve been warned': Miami Herald details how DeSantis 'violated his own principles' as Florida gov

The Miami Herald editorial board warned Americans against supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign, suggesting the GOP hopeful's "'Florida Blueprint' is great for those who enable his excesses," but "not great if you believe this is a state, and country, where people of different ideologies and backgrounds deserve the same treatment under the law."

"America, you've been warned," Miami Herald emphasizes, offering five ways the 2024 GOP hopeful has "violated his own principles" as the Sunshine State's leader: (1) "quashing dissent," (2) "demonizing minorities," (3) "attacking academics," (4) "targeting media," (5) "consolidating power."

Despite publicly feuding with corporations like Walt Disney over the company's opposition to his anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and ensuring transgender Floridians do not have access to gender-affirming care, the governor still claims "to keep Florida 'free,'" according to the newspaper.

Regarding the governor's controversial STOP Woke Act, NPR reports "Critics say the bill is designed to prevent schools and workplaces from discussing racism. In August, a group of eight Florida professors sued representatives of the state higher education system over the bill, calling the legislation 'racially motivated censorship' aimed at stifling 'widespread demands to discuss, study and address systemic inequalities.'"

The editorial board also points to the fact that "DeSantis suspended [Florida state attorney Andrew] Warren because of "his support of both reproductive rights and the transgender community" in the sunshine state. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle confirmed the governor "broke the law when he dismissed" the Hillsborough County State Attorney "over vague accusations." Yet, the attorney remains suspended.

Referencing DeSantis' tendency "to act like an autocratic strongman," the Miami Herald notes: