Yvette Mimieux, ‘The Time Machine’ and ‘Jackson County Jail’ actress, dies at age 80

Actresses Ingrid Thulin and Yvette Mimieux chat over a drink during a break in filming "The Four Horseman of the Apocalypse," Paris, circa 1962.. - Keystone Features/Getty Images North America/TNS
Yvette Mimieux, the striking and private actress who broke out in 1960′s “The Time Machine,” died Tuesday. She was 80. Mimieux, who had just celebrated her birthday Jan. 8, died in her sleep of natural causes, Deadline reported. Mimieux rose to stardom as the vulnerable Weena in “The Time Machine,” and was compelling enough for MGM to lock her into a long-term contract and sign her up for several more films. She went on to star in “Where the Boys Are,” “Light in the Piazza,” and “Toys in the Attic,” among many other films throughout the 1960s, consistently cast in more wounded, emotional roles...