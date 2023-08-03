(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Ukraine's military faced difficulties on front lines in the east and south of the country, but were dominant in their campaign. Senior military officials reported Ukrainian gains in the east -- long the focal point of the 17-month-old conflict - around the shattered Russian-held city of Bakhmut. Ukraine in June launched a counter-offensive in the east and in the south, where it hopes to advance to the Sea of Azov and sever a Russian land bridge between occupied parts of the east and the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014...
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian strength dominates, top officers report progress
August 3, 2023, 5:13 PM ET