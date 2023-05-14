Ukraine's Zelensky to head on to Paris after visiting Germany

The Ukrainian leader will be received by French President Emmanuel Macron for dinner, the presidential office said, without giving an exact time for the meeting.
Zelensky's latest trip outside of Ukraine has taken him to Rome, Berlin and the western German city of Aachen, less than 400 kilometres north-east of Paris, to receive the prestigious Charlemagne prize.
According to the Élysée Palace, the talks between Macron and Zelensky will focus on ongoing military and humanitarian support for Ukraine to defend itself against the Russian invasion. The long-term perspective of a return of peace to Europe is also likely to be a topic.
This will be the Ukrainian leaders' second visit to Paris since the beginning of Russia's all-out war last year, after meeting with Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the French capital in February.