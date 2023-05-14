Ukraine's Zelensky to head on to Paris after visiting Germany

On Wednesday, the DOJ issued a press release that stated, "A 13-count indictment was unsealed today in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York charging George Anthony Devolder Santos, better known as 'George Santos,' a United States Congressman representing the Third District of New York, with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives."

For his part, Santos has stated he will be found innocent and that he, like the former president who is facing a trial of his own after being hit with a 34-count indictment related to fraud, is being persecuted because he is a Republican.

According to Kabas, Santos doesn't stand a chance if he decides to go to court.

The report also notes that the GOP lawmaker appeared completely rattled by the DOJ charges.

Reporting, "For his arraignment, Santos was dressed in what I call his 'rich person costume' — his habitual white button-down, gray sweater, navy blue blazer and khaki pants — but the version of himself that pretended to be a wealthy and successful financial professional to win over campaign donors was not in attendance. His hair was mussed and his posture hunched as he hurried into the courtroom, averting his eyes from the press," Kabas claimed things are likely about to take a turn for the worst.

"Santos will have to reckon with the fact that he has neither the money nor the connections nor the clout nor the political allies that Trump has to hoot and holler his way out of consequences," she wrote. "Unlike Trump, he doesn’t have years of experience managing the news media, and, if Wednesday’s events are any indication, he certainly doesn’t seem to have the same skill of telling a bald-faced lie and making it sound like the truth."

The report also points out the fellow Republicans aren't rallying to his side like they have for Trump so he is on his own and it won't "be easy to steamroll his way back into public favor, much less into office."

