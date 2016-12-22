‘2016 has been a big pile of sh*t’: Helen Mirren’s ‘inspirational’ Christmas message gets dark fast

Helen Mirren sums up 2016 as a 'big pile of sh*t' (Screen cap).

Actress Helen Mirren delivered a Christmas message on the U.K.’s Graham Norton Show this week — but it wasn’t exactly full of cheer and tidings of great joy.

During the show, Graham Norton asked Mirren to deliver an “inspirational” Christmas message that would lift people’s spirits. She started by reflecting on the past year, which has been marked by the rise of far-right parties around the world, as well as deaths of beloved celebrities.

“At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by,” she began. “And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of sh*t.”

That said, Mirren doesn’t think we should completely despair, because at least we still have alcohol to help us get through the final days of the year.

“So my advice to you is drink responsibly, and be merry,” she said. “Have a very Happy Christmas.”

Watch the full video below.