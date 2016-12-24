‘Anti-white filth will get you shut down’: Twitter racists melt down over interracial couple engagement ad

Couple in State Farm ad on Twitter- Twitter screencapture

Racist trolls with nothing better to do had a major meltdown this week after an insurance company used a photo of a black man proposing to a white woman in a Twitter ad pitching coverage for the ring.

Using #ProtectTheBling as the hook for jewelry insurance, State Farm used the photo of the smiling black man offering the ring to a surprised blonde woman, with the quote: “Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! http://st8.fm/Bling ”

It didn’t take long for the racists who hang out on Twitter to attack the company, with one writing, “Corporate America is vermin. I want the floor of NY stock exchange turned into a pool of blood.”

A sampling of some of the more extreme Tweets below, as well as the original that triggered Twitter’s racist legions:

Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J — State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016

@StateFarm YOUR PR DEPARTMENt F'ED UP HERE — 🎅 Christmas cat ⛄🎄 (@Crisprtek) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm anti white filth will get you shut down in WHITE AMERICA — White Russian Agent (@SavetheWhites17) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm Give your head a shake, what the hell is this? no doubt State Farm is a Jew run op. — Cosmo Ruckaz (@cosmoruckaz) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm marrying blacks should cause your insurance agency to drop you. They're far more dangerous than things like pit bulls. — Sheev (@Mjolnir613) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm God damn how many more ads going to keep showing black men with white women! Wtf — LolA (@MissLolainc) December 24, 2016

@Pr0tocolsrReal @StateFarm Because it is an effective way to destroy us. — Proud Puppy (@DonaldCanaday) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm and you thought the Geico cavemen were bad. Never buying your crap again, State. — ⚡️TexasStormer⚡️ (@TxStormer) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm Absolutely disgusting. I am venomously opposed to Inter-racial relationships. I will boycotting State Farm. — Reg (@regkeane) December 24, 2016

@GEICO_Service @TxStormer stop trying to normalize interracial pedophilia(or any other kind) in your ads please. — Coprophile Dungdee (@BomptonBrotha88) December 24, 2016

@StateFarm Been a State Farm customer for 20 years. Will be taking business elsewhere next week. — gab.ai/exxivy (@exxivy) December 24, 2016

seriously, it's getting ridiculous Trump's America, now. We gotta be FIRM on this…@wisdom2m3 @StateFarm — Brenda Gale (@bgc558) December 24, 2016