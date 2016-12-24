Quantcast

‘Anti-white filth will get you shut down’: Twitter racists melt down over interracial couple engagement ad

Tom Boggioni

24 Dec 2016 at 10:28 ET                   
Couple in State Farm ad on Twitter- Twitter screencapture
Couple in State Farm ad on Twitter- Twitter screencapture

Racist trolls with nothing better to do had a major meltdown this week after an insurance company used a photo of a black man proposing to a white woman in a Twitter ad pitching coverage for the ring.

Using #ProtectTheBling as the hook for jewelry insurance, State Farm used the photo of the smiling black man offering the ring to a surprised blonde woman, with the quote: “Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! http://st8.fm/Bling ”

It didn’t take long for the racists who hang out on Twitter to attack the company, with one writing, “Corporate America is vermin. I want the floor of NY stock exchange turned into a pool of blood.”

A sampling of some of the more extreme Tweets below, as well as the original that triggered Twitter’s racist legions:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
