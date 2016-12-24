‘Anti-white filth will get you shut down’: Twitter racists melt down over interracial couple engagement ad
Racist trolls with nothing better to do had a major meltdown this week after an insurance company used a photo of a black man proposing to a white woman in a Twitter ad pitching coverage for the ring.
Using #ProtectTheBling as the hook for jewelry insurance, State Farm used the photo of the smiling black man offering the ring to a surprised blonde woman, with the quote: “Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! http://st8.fm/Bling ”
It didn’t take long for the racists who hang out on Twitter to attack the company, with one writing, “Corporate America is vermin. I want the floor of NY stock exchange turned into a pool of blood.”
A sampling of some of the more extreme Tweets below, as well as the original that triggered Twitter’s racist legions:
Who said yes?💍Cheers to the newly engaged this holiday season! Be sure to #ProtectTheBling! https://t.co/XG807VEWaH pic.twitter.com/nUOcAVvq7J
— State Farm (@StateFarm) December 21, 2016
@StateFarm YOUR PR DEPARTMENt F'ED UP HERE
— 🎅 Christmas cat ⛄🎄 (@Crisprtek) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm anti white filth will get you shut down in WHITE AMERICA
— White Russian Agent (@SavetheWhites17) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm Give your head a shake, what the hell is this? no doubt State Farm is a Jew run op.
— Cosmo Ruckaz (@cosmoruckaz) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm marrying blacks should cause your insurance agency to drop you. They're far more dangerous than things like pit bulls.
— Sheev (@Mjolnir613) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm God damn how many more ads going to keep showing black men with white women! Wtf
— LolA (@MissLolainc) December 24, 2016
@Pr0tocolsrReal @StateFarm Because it is an effective way to destroy us.
— Proud Puppy (@DonaldCanaday) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm and you thought the Geico cavemen were bad. Never buying your crap again, State.
— ⚡️TexasStormer⚡️ (@TxStormer) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm Absolutely disgusting. I am venomously opposed to Inter-racial relationships. I will boycotting State Farm.
— Reg (@regkeane) December 24, 2016
@GEICO_Service @TxStormer stop trying to normalize interracial pedophilia(or any other kind) in your ads please.
— Coprophile Dungdee (@BomptonBrotha88) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm gross
— Rabbit (@Alt_Left) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm Been a State Farm customer for 20 years. Will be taking business elsewhere next week.
— gab.ai/exxivy (@exxivy) December 24, 2016
seriously, it's getting ridiculous Trump's America, now. We gotta be FIRM on this…@wisdom2m3 @StateFarm
— Brenda Gale (@bgc558) December 24, 2016
@StateFarm In 4 years: pic.twitter.com/cJGC8d1qvB
— Zorost (@Zorost1588) December 24, 2016
@Jack_Da_Homie @WaltBismarck @StateFarm @Night_0f_Fire project mayhem.
— ⚡️TexasStormer⚡️ (@TxStormer) December 24, 2016
Why are interracial relationships uncommon IRL but extremely common in advertisements?
Blatant social engineering. That's why. pic.twitter.com/uCct0r0ilj
— Reinhard Wolff (@Europa1492) December 24, 2016