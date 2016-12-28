Astronomy STEM lesson – What is a megamaser?
Lola Gayle, STEAM Register This galaxy, known as IRAS 16399-0937, may look serene, but appearances can be deceiving. The galaxy, located over 370 million light-years from Earth, is actually a rare megamaser, which are astrophysical objects that emit intense radio waves and are found near the center of some galaxies. Megamasers are intensely bright, around 100…
