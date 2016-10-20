Astrophotography lures non-science students to STEM interests
Lola Gayle, STEAM Register Astronomy is often considered a gateway into science, but University of California, Riverside scientists have found that astrophotography can also serve as the perfect inspiration for non-STEM (Science, Technology. Engineering, Mathematics) students. The UC Riverside scientists created astrophotography classes designed to teach science in a visual and hands-on manner to students majoring…
