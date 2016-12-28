Chinese mall erects giant ‘Trump rooster’ statue just in time for his inauguration

Trump rooster statue (People's Daily, screenshot)

A rooster styled to look like President-elect Donald Trump recently became the mascot of a Chinese mall, according to CNN. The giant rooster sculpture of the president-elect — donning his signature hairstyle and hand gestures — will stand outside of a mall in Taiyuan.

Trump’s rooster statue was introduced just weeks before he will be sworn in as the 45th president of the U.S., and as we enter the year of the rooster in the Chinese Zodiac.

Businessman Wei Qing, who is selling replicas of the Trump rooster told CNN, “I think the rooster is very cute and funny, the hairstyle and eyebrows look very much like Donald Trump. I’m sure it will attract a lot of customers.” He said he finds the sculpture “hilarious.”

There are at least four stores that are selling versions of the Trump rooster statue and the prices range from $57 to $1,739 for a 32-foot tall statue.

The Hill reports that this is not the first Trump-related joke in China since he announced his candidacy for president in the 2016 race, noting that he has been the “subject of mockery.”

For starters, after Trump’s phone call with the president of Taiwan — the first contact between Taiwan and an American president-elect or president since 1979 — Chinese state-sponsored media called him a “diplomatic rookie.”

People’s Daily, a Chinese state-run outlet also mocked Trump on Twitter in November. The outlet shared a photo of a bird sporting Trump’s signature hairstyle with the caption, “Meet the pheasant-elect: Bird sporting ‘Donald Trump’s hairstyle’ soars to internet fame in China.”