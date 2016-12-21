Creationist Ken Ham puts colored lights on his ark in bid to ‘take back’ rainbows from gay people

Creationist Ken Ham has set up a colorful light display around his massive Ark Encounter museum this year — but he’s not doing it just to spread Christmas cheer.

Via Patheos, it seems that Ham views his light display as a perfect way to thumb his nose at the LGBT community, as he believes such displays are key to “taking back” the rainbow from gay people and reclaiming it as a symbol of Christian faith.

“In recent times the rainbow (albeit with some different colors) has come to represent something far different,” Ham explains in his blog Answers in Genesis. “To many people it means freedom, love, pride, a new era, and, specifically, the LGBTQ movement.”

This doesn’t sit well with Ham, who maintains that “the rainbow stands as a poignant reminder that God keeps His promises” and hasn’t yet drowned the world for a second time with a massive global flood. Thus, Ham says the rainbow must be re-appropriated as a matter of Christian duty.

“Sadly, people ignore what God intended the rainbow to represent and proudly wave rainbow-colored flags in defiance of God’s command and design for marriage,” writes Ham. “Because of this, many Christians shy away from using the rainbow colors. But the rainbow was a symbol of God’s promises before the LGBTQ movement — and will continue to be after that movement has ended.”