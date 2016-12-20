Quantcast

Horses know how to ask for help

STEAM Register

22 Dec 2016 at 09:10 ET                   
'Young woman with horse' [Shutterstock]
'Young woman with horse' [Shutterstock]

Lola Gayle, STEAM Register Previous research has shown that horses share similar facial expressions with humans, and may even have the ability to read human emotions. But that’s not all. Horses have also figured out how to ask humans for help when faced with a problem they can’t solve, according to a new Kobe University study,…

