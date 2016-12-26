Quantcast

‘I don’t want to sit next to black people’: NY woman stabs black man in face after he offers his subway seat

Tom Boggioni

26 Dec 2016 at 21:00 ET                   
Detective investigates stabbing knife evidence (Shutterstock)
A woman has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a transgendered black man in his face when he offered his seat Sunday night on the subway, only to have her say, “I don’t want to sit next to black people.”

According to PIX11, Stephanie Pazmino, 30, was taken into custody and charged with assault as a hate crime, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon after assaulting Ijan DaVonte Jarrett.

According to Jarrett, he offered his seat to Pazmino who refused before turning to her companion and saying in Spanish that she didn’t want to sit next to a black person.

“I got up anyway and said to her that she didn’t have to sit next to me,” Jarrett,told the New York Daily News. “I took a seat across from her and just forgot all about it.”

According to Jarret, the woman attacked him by punching him as attempted to get off at his stop, and that he didn’t know he had been stabbed until bystanders stepped in to help.

In addition to the slashing of his face, Jarrett was also stabbed in his left arm by Pazmino with the two-inch knife police took off of her when she was arrested at on the street.

Jarret was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
