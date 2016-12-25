Internet ridicules Trump’s narcissistic Christmas tweet: ‘No family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree’

Donald Trump's Christmas Tweet -- via Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump extended Merry Christmas wishes to his Twitter followers on Sunday morning — with a proper Christmas tree emoji — only to have detractors notice it wasn’t the warmest of greetings.

Just Trump with a raised fist standing in front of a Christmas tree. No Trump kids, not a Trump grandkid to be seen, no Melania, not even Ivanka — just The Donald.

Needless to say, he received a whole lot of non-holiday wishes in return from Twitter users who were less than thrilled to still find the lump of coal that is Trump in their stocking on Christmas morning.

Enjoy:

@realDonaldTrump That picture is extremely festive — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 25, 2016

@JentotheDen @tonyposnanski @realDonaldTrump I also love that it's just him, no family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree. — BreadBitch (@mary_olliff) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump For fuck's sake, will you send @KellyannePolls on a Photoshop course. This is just embarrassingly shit. — h🅰️ss (@hassangholi) December 25, 2016

@bessbell @realDonaldTrump Nothing celebrates Jesus' birth like a balled fist. — Mary Wooten (@mfwooten1) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump you love seeing your own face don't ya — Matt Shore (@mattshore) December 25, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump Based on pic, seems your endgame to ending War on Christmas was to make yourself God? — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 25, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump I see ya went with the power fist over the Nazi salute this year. Good choice. Where's the wife & kid? Hiding from ya? — liberalgranny50 (@peppersandeggs) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump

So, no family pic huh? Just you with a teeny tiny fist raised. Symbolic for your life #ForeverAlone pic.twitter.com/lObymNbib2 — ThisChickIsPissed🐥 (@OnePissyChick) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Impressive you couldn't even be bothered to pose for a Christmas photo, just a lazy screencap of you walking past a tree. — Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 25, 2016

@realDonaldTrump Nothing says: Merry Christmas like a clenched, infantile fist; similar to the fist of tiny baby Jebus. 😂 — (((CPT.BILL KELSO))) (@TrumpsMeltDown) December 25, 2016

and finally: