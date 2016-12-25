Internet ridicules Trump’s narcissistic Christmas tweet: ‘No family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree’
President-elect Donald Trump extended Merry Christmas wishes to his Twitter followers on Sunday morning — with a proper Christmas tree emoji — only to have detractors notice it wasn’t the warmest of greetings.
Just Trump with a raised fist standing in front of a Christmas tree. No Trump kids, not a Trump grandkid to be seen, no Melania, not even Ivanka — just The Donald.
Needless to say, he received a whole lot of non-holiday wishes in return from Twitter users who were less than thrilled to still find the lump of coal that is Trump in their stocking on Christmas morning.
Enjoy:
#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/5GgDmJrGMS
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump That picture is extremely festive
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 25, 2016
@JentotheDen @tonyposnanski @realDonaldTrump I also love that it's just him, no family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree.
— BreadBitch (@mary_olliff) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump you ruined it.
— Brian Abrams (@BrianAbrams) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump For fuck's sake, will you send @KellyannePolls on a Photoshop course. This is just embarrassingly shit.
— h🅰️ss (@hassangholi) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump and let's hope it's not our last! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ZQ79hBB3vO
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) December 25, 2016
@bessbell @realDonaldTrump Nothing celebrates Jesus' birth like a balled fist.
— Mary Wooten (@mfwooten1) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/kX0nzR2ktt
— Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump you love seeing your own face don't ya
— Matt Shore (@mattshore) December 25, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump Based on pic, seems your endgame to ending War on Christmas was to make yourself God?
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 25, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump I see ya went with the power fist over the Nazi salute this year. Good choice. Where's the wife & kid? Hiding from ya?
— liberalgranny50 (@peppersandeggs) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump thanks for the memories asswipe pic.twitter.com/VDSN0NN0H8
— bandit (@BanditGolf) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump
So, no family pic huh? Just you with a teeny tiny fist raised.
Symbolic for your life #ForeverAlone pic.twitter.com/lObymNbib2
— ThisChickIsPissed🐥 (@OnePissyChick) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/WE6MVThB0j
— TBogg (@tbogg) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump Impressive you couldn't even be bothered to pose for a Christmas photo, just a lazy screencap of you walking past a tree.
— Hong Kong Hermit (@HongKongHermit) December 25, 2016
@realDonaldTrump Nothing says: Merry Christmas like a clenched, infantile fist; similar to the fist of tiny baby Jebus. 😂
— (((CPT.BILL KELSO))) (@TrumpsMeltDown) December 25, 2016
and finally:
@realDonaldTrump This almost makes me wish that I celebrated Christmas, just so that I could stop because of this.
— Elfrida (@House_of_Arden) December 25, 2016