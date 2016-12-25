Quantcast

Internet ridicules Trump’s narcissistic Christmas tweet: ‘No family, no warmth, just a tiny fist and a tree’

Tom Boggioni

25 Dec 2016 at 12:07 ET                   
Donald Trump's Christmas Tweet -- via Twitter
Donald Trump's Christmas Tweet -- via Twitter

President-elect Donald Trump extended Merry Christmas wishes to his Twitter followers on Sunday morning — with a proper Christmas tree emoji — only to have detractors notice it wasn’t the warmest of greetings.

Just Trump with a raised fist standing in front of a Christmas tree. No Trump kids, not a Trump grandkid to be seen, no Melania, not even Ivanka — just The Donald.

Needless to say, he received a whole lot of non-holiday wishes in return from Twitter users who were less than thrilled to still find the lump of coal that is Trump in their stocking on Christmas morning.

Enjoy:

and finally:

Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
