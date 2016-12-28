‘It’s time to roll up the sleeves and fight back’: DNC chair candidate vows to halt Trump agenda

Jaime Harrison (MSNBC)

Democrats may be planning to give congressional Republicans a taste of their own obstructionist medicine.

Jaime Harrison, the head of South Carolina’s Democratic Party and a candidate for the Democratic National Committee chair, compared the last eight years of GOP efforts to undermine President Barack Obama to “touch it, break it, own it” signs found in shops.

“The Republicans have touched this government, they broke it under President Obama and now they own it,” Harrison told MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “Retribution is at play. We cannot allow Donald Trump and the Republicans to ramrod into this government these folks who want to bring us back to the bygone era, as it relates to the rights that so many of us all enjoy.”

Melber opened the segment Tuesday night by describing GOP efforts to prevent Obama from naming a replacement for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and Harrison rebuked the Republican takeover of North Carolina’s state government.

“It’s time to roll up the sleeves and fight back,” Harrison said.

Harrison said voters wanted Democrats to stop Republicans in their tracks before they undid democratic institutions and traditions under Trump.

“That’s what people are looking for right now,” he said. “We have to remember, there were 3 million more people who voted for Hillary Clinton than Donald Trump. In essence, the majority of American people want what Hillary Clinton was fighting for.”