Megyn Kelly: Fox News viewers rewarded us with high ratings because ‘we treated Trump fairly’

Tom Boggioni

26 Dec 2016 at 22:46 ET                   
Megyn Kelly on Fox News Network -- screen grab
On a Fox News Kelly Files panel discussion on media bias against Donald Trump, host Megyn Kelly patted herself on the back as “fantastic journalist,” while stating the network did well its viewers because of how well it treated the now-president-elect.

When the topic turned to Trump “blacklisting” certain reporters and media outlets, Kelly tooted her own horn with an endorsement from Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, before stating the former Secretary of State was “afraid” to come on her show.

“Take Hillary Clinton,” Kelly began. “All of her time out there saying what a fantastic journalist I am which she was using because she knew Trump attacked me and was using to curry favor with certain voting blocs. I asked her fifty ways from Sunday to come on this program through everyone who could ask her. She wouldn’t do it. And the reason, I think, was because she was scared, and also her team didn’t want to ‘legitimize’ Fox News.”

Later she turned to her campaign-long battles with Trump – who slurred and attacked her on Twitter throughout the primaries — hyping the quality of coverage given to the GOP candidate by the conservative news organization.

“In a way it was a gift because I never needed access and I could just cover him fairly without having to worry about any blow-back.” She explained. “And our viewers rewarded us. You know our ratings stayed high all year. I think people still respond to fair journalism.”

Watch the video below captured by Mediaite:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
