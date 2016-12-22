Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Never seen such a desperate need to be liked’: Internet mocks Trump’s insecure tweet on A-list celebs

Elizabeth Preza

22 Dec 2016 at 23:00 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Reports abound over word that one Donald J. Trump—president elect, reality TV star, self-described pussy grabber—is having a difficult time landing A-list performances for his inauguration day.

One source told the Wrap Trump’s transition team is “willing to pay anything” for a Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars appearance. Another said they offered celebrity bookers ambassadorships in exchange for handing over a vocal sensation to serenade the president-elect on his big day.

And yet, so far the only celebrity Trump’s officially landed is 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, who will be performing the National Anthem on Jan. 20. No doubt Trump hopes Evancho can upstage the musical stylings of President Obama’s National Anthem singer—a woman by the name of Beyonce.

In fact, so many performers have publicly declined an Inauguration invite that mic.com is keeping a running list of all the artists who are saying no thanks to the once-in-a-lifetime chance of honoring President Donald Trump.

Despite these reports, Trump insists his inauguration is going to be the party of the century, going so far as to insist he doesn’t even want cool people to come. Thursday, he pushed back against claims that celebs are refusing to play him to power:

Naturally, the internet had some words:

About the Author
Josh Vallum (Screengrab)
Next on Raw Story >
Mississippi man pleads guilty to first federal hate crime for killing transgender ex
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+