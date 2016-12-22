‘Never seen such a desperate need to be liked’: Internet mocks Trump’s insecure tweet on A-list celebs

Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Reports abound over word that one Donald J. Trump—president elect, reality TV star, self-described pussy grabber—is having a difficult time landing A-list performances for his inauguration day.

One source told the Wrap Trump’s transition team is “willing to pay anything” for a Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars appearance. Another said they offered celebrity bookers ambassadorships in exchange for handing over a vocal sensation to serenade the president-elect on his big day.

And yet, so far the only celebrity Trump’s officially landed is 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, who will be performing the National Anthem on Jan. 20. No doubt Trump hopes Evancho can upstage the musical stylings of President Obama’s National Anthem singer—a woman by the name of Beyonce.

In fact, so many performers have publicly declined an Inauguration invite that mic.com is keeping a running list of all the artists who are saying no thanks to the once-in-a-lifetime chance of honoring President Donald Trump.

Despite these reports, Trump insists his inauguration is going to be the party of the century, going so far as to insist he doesn’t even want cool people to come. Thursday, he pushed back against claims that celebs are refusing to play him to power:

The so-called “A” list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

Naturally, the internet had some words:

TRUMP: perform at my inauguration? EVERY CELEBRITY: no TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/KQRVtgsjXX — Ziwe (@ziwe) December 23, 2016

More backhand confirmation that Trump is having trouble getting top celebrities to perform at his inauguration. https://t.co/OFdrtxRM1R — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 23, 2016

This is the same rationale I’ve used to explain why Emma Stone won’t come to my housewarming party. https://t.co/KP56xlL4nJ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 23, 2016

You seem secure & not at all psychologically devastated by the extent to which your fellow celebrities despise you. https://t.co/99wweU8Rwi — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) December 23, 2016

i didnt want you to come to my party anyway, i dont even care — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 23, 2016

In other words, Trump is confirming reports that no “A” list celebrities want anything to do with his inauguration… https://t.co/yzGjvCNy9p — Paul Lewis (@PaulLewis) December 23, 2016

I’ve never seen someone with such a desperate need to be liked. https://t.co/XV5Zl2O4kO — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) December 23, 2016

So is Trump tweeting that he wants nuclear proliferation to distract from the fact that no one wants to perform at his inauguration? — Arash Karami (@thekarami) December 23, 2016

God I really hope all the holograms Trump tried to get to play the inauguration are just like, “nah.” — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) December 23, 2016

Donald Trump looking at his list of RSVPs for the inauguration: https://t.co/PzpQQKktR4 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 23, 2016