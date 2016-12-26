Not so fast: NY Attorney General warns Trump against shuttering his foundation while it’s under investigation

Donald Trump’s announcement that he will shutting down his charitable foundation in an effort to avoid conflict of interest laws is being met with push-back from New York’s Attorney General who reminded the president-elect that ha and it are still under investigation.

On Christmas Eve, Trump’s transition team announced the closure, stating: “To avoid even the appearance of any conflict with my role as President I have decided to continue to pursue my strong interest in philanthropy in other ways.”

In a statement to ABC, the press secretary for the AG’s office stated that an investigation into Trump’s possible illegal use of the charity is ongoing and he must hold off on disappearing it.

“The Trump Foundation is still under investigation by this office and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete,” NY AG Press Secretary Amy Spitalnick wrote.

The investigation opened after reports that a $25,000 donation from the charity was given to a campaign fundraising group for Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi who dropped her office’s investigation into the now-president-elect’s shady Trump University.

Asked about the warning from New York’s AG, Trump spokesperson Hope Hicks referred back to the original announcement to shut down the Donald J. Trump Foundation, writing: “As the statement says, ‘Mr. Trump has directed his counsel to take the necessary steps to effectuate the dissolution.'”