Ohio woman accidentally shoots friend while showing off Christmas gift

Crying woman with a phone on a dark background (Shutterstock)

An Ohio woman accidentally shot a friend while showing off one of her Christmas gifts.

The 23-year-old woman received a Taurus 9mm handgun as a gift, and she was showing the weapon to a friend when a round accidentally fired, reported WHIO-TV.

The bullet struck the 25-year-old man in his leg.

Dayton police found the victim sitting on a couch on the home’s front porch, and officers said the woman was crying uncontrollably.

The woman’s mother is a nurse, police said, and she treated the gunshot wound with gauze and applied a tourniquet before emergency medical crews arrived.

The woman was not arrested or charged in the shooting, and the victim was expected to recover.