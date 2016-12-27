Ohio woman accidentally shoots friend while showing off Christmas gift
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An Ohio woman accidentally shot a friend while showing off one of her Christmas gifts.
The 23-year-old woman received a Taurus 9mm handgun as a gift, and she was showing the weapon to a friend when a round accidentally fired, reported WHIO-TV.
The bullet struck the 25-year-old man in his leg.
Dayton police found the victim sitting on a couch on the home’s front porch, and officers said the woman was crying uncontrollably.
The woman’s mother is a nurse, police said, and she treated the gunshot wound with gauze and applied a tourniquet before emergency medical crews arrived.
The woman was not arrested or charged in the shooting, and the victim was expected to recover.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion