‘Only princess I ever wanted to be’: Grieving fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher online

Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

Fans shared their grief online after “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher’s death was announced.

The 60-year-old Fisher was hospitalized Friday after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and she died Tuesday.

Her death comes near the end of a year that saw the passings of numerous iconic celebrities, including David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder and, this past week, George Michael.

In addition to her acting career, Fisher was also a well-regarded “script doctor,” novelist and mental health activist.

Today there has been a strong disturbance in the force R.I.P our Princess you live on in all of us #CarrieFisher #StarWars — Christian West (@christian1968uk) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Legit crying. What a great, funny, amazing writer and person. — Captain Awkward (@CAwkward) December 27, 2016

I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher did more to combat mental health stigma by being open about her struggles with bipolar and addiction than did most politicians — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) December 27, 2016

Leia was cool but it was the @carrieffisher of the last few years – brash, unapologetic, ferociously vulnerable – that I loved the most. — MAX IM A KOOPA (@meakoopa) December 27, 2016

Sat down with Carrie Fisher last year. Was cracking up the entire time. So smart and fucking hilarious: https://t.co/28lLcjFPIB #RIP — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 27, 2016

Oscars are gonna have to make the whole show out of In Memoriam and make the awards part just a montage — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) December 27, 2016

#RIP #CarrieFisher Thanks for being the first badass female role model I can remember. Peace be with you. 💛💫 — Lady Ä (@she_nutt) December 27, 2016

And the hits just keep on coming 💔

RIP #CarrieFisher 2016, you suck — Dre (@BwbNme) December 27, 2016

It has literally been every day of the Christmas holidays that a celebrity has died, all part of my childhood. #CarrieFisher — Simon Love (@LoveSimon88) December 27, 2016

Thank you for inspiring millions of girls around the world Carrie. We love you, and we know you know. 😭 #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/KckTL0DZiK — Vanessa Veras (@VaneeVeras) December 27, 2016