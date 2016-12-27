Quantcast

‘Only princess I ever wanted to be’: Grieving fans pay tribute to Carrie Fisher online

Travis Gettys

27 Dec 2016 at 13:41 ET                   
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'
Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in 'Star Wars'

Fans shared their grief online after “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher’s death was announced.

The 60-year-old Fisher was hospitalized Friday after suffering a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and she died Tuesday.

Her death comes near the end of a year that saw the passings of numerous iconic celebrities, including David Bowie, Prince, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder and, this past week, George Michael.

In addition to her acting career, Fisher was also a well-regarded “script doctor,” novelist and mental health activist.

