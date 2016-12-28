Parents want Arkansas teacher to quit over Facebook posts comparing Obamas to chimps and monkeys

Trent Bennett (Malvern Hig School)

Parents want an Arkansas teacher out of the classroom after he compared Michelle Obama to a chimpanzee — and then called the president a “spider monkey.”

Trent Bennett, a science teacher at Malvern High School, apparently made the comments on his personal Facebook page, reported KARK-TV.

One post refers to “Michelle Obummer … America’s First Chimp,” and the teacher then doubled down on his racist comments when a Facebook friend questioned him.

Bennett described the First Lady as a “nasty chimp,” and he called President Barack Obama a “spider monkey.”

He also complained about “monkeys” rioting after the police shootings of black Americans, and said protests during the American Revolution era were more valid because they were over taxation.

MORE: The Malvern School District confirms they are investigating teacher, Trent Bennett's Facebook posts. pic.twitter.com/PNeoLWIQLA — Sarafina Brooks (@KATVSarafina) December 27, 2016

“We’ve never had this problem before,” said parent Tabitha Hughes, who graduated from the school in 1991.”I guess that’s why it’s disturbing to us.”

School officials have launched an investigation into Bennett’s social media activity, which they described as “inappropriate” and “insensitive.”

Parents and civil rights activists say Bennett should quit or be removed from his job over his comments.

“Someone like Mr. Bennett that has his mindset and believes this, has no business molding the minds of children that will lead us into the future,” said Rizelle Aaron, president of the Arkansas State Conference of the NAACP. “If the allegations are true, he needs to resign, if he doesn’t, then the NAACP will do everything we have legally to make sure he is terminated.”

Watch a video report on this story posted online by KARK-TV.