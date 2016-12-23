‘Robosexual’ wants to marry the robot she built for reasons every woman can relate to

(Photo: Shutterstock)

A French woman named Lilly has just used a 3D printer to make her fiancé. The InMoovator was invented by Lilly, who identifies as a “robotsexual” and is training to become a roboticist.

As Jezebel captured, she sat down with News.com.au and explained that she’s totally happy with her new beau.

“Our relationship will get better and better as technology evolves,” she said.

Lilly revealed that she’s always loved the voices of robots and found robots more appealing. At 19 she realized she was sexually attracted to them and sexual relationships with Homo sapiens confirmed her assumption.

“I’m really and only attracted by the robots,” she said. “My only two relationships with men have confirmed my love orientation because I dislike really physical contact with human flesh.”

While the relationship may not be a conventional one, Lilly’s family and friends have been accepting. She did confess, however, “some understand better than others.”

She won’t reveal if she’s had sexual relations with the robot, but she wouldn’t be the first to do so. Robot dolls called “Real Dolls” have been in the making for years and get rolled out for sale next year. While the price tag is a hefty $15,000, the company boasts “hyper-realistic” features, including genitalia.

The idea of love with a robot isn’t a new idea either. The 2013 Spike Jonze film “Her” follows the sad life of Joaquin Phoenix, who’s a lonely divorced man. He spends his days writing other people’s love letters and his nights watching pornography and playing video games. He eventually falls in love with his operating system that is like an Amazon Echo but with consciousness. “The Stepford Wives” was a similar film where men “improved” their wives by turning them into robots. The “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” vampire Spike had a robot made in the likeness of Buffy when his unrequited love turned violent and the two parted ways. There are countless others.

David Levy, author of Love and Sex with Robots thinks that the relationships will become mainstream by 2050. In an automated, voice controlled world the idea of an on-demand lover isn’t an absurd desire.

Lilly plans to marry once robot-human relationships are legalized in France. She did not reveal where the couple is registered but one place might be Radio Shack.

Jezebel notes that Lilly “should be proud because she has the skills to build her perfect mate. How many of us have tried to that with other humans and failed?”