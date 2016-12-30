Sarah Palin: Trump should pull US out of ‘globalist circus’ UN over Israel vote

Sarah Palin (Facebook)

Sarah Palin urged the president-elect to pull the United States from the United Nations.

The former half-term governor of Alaska and failed vice-presidential candidate, joined other Republicans in urging punitive action against the international body after the Security Council approved a non-binding resolution to condemn Israeli settlement, during an interview with Breitbart Radio.

“I think many of us have called for America to really step up and consider what it is that we are funding and supporting via the U.N., and how it works so hard really against U.S. interests, and just saying – look what the U.K. just did,” Palin said, referring to the United Kingdom’s vote to withdraw from the European Union. “This is such an encouraging time, where it’s not just us, but those across the pond, too, are understanding that their nation’s sovereignty and security are on the line here, with the ties that bind us to interests that really don’t further our agendas.”

Other conservatives — including Mike Huckabee, who said he’d like to “jackhammer” the UN headquarters into the East River, and Sen. Cruz (R-TX), who called on Congress to defund the UN — have loudly condemned the vote and the Obama administration for not stopping it.

“When the U.K. made its move, it was just another reason to call yet again for the U.S. to get the heck out of the U.N. and get the U.N. out of the U.S.,” Palin said. “Let’s get going on putting America first so that we can sweep our own porch before telling other nations how to sweep theirs.”

Palin, who endorsed Trump during the primary campaign, offered two suggestions to the president-elect.

“One is, I called for our next president, Donald Trump, to call for the unshackling of the political bands tying us to the U.N.,” Palin said. “By exiting the U.N., where injustice is actually rewarded, we then will be able to uphold America’s reputation as the leader, and as the kind and compassionate and generous nation that we are – as the nation sharing values that, when emulated by any other nation, can bring justice and equal rights to any other nation.”

“But the other way to look at this is, is it really going to be one person, one leader’s responsibility to do so?” Palin continued. “Or is this going to be part of the revolution that we have just seen, that did elect Trump? It’s we the people needing to step up and do it. It’s our government. It’s our money funding the lion’s share of the globalist circus. It’s we the people needing to rise up and make this a part of the revolution that we have just so benefited from.”