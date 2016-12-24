Texas man charged with threatening to kill Obama and blow up the White House

Gavin Friedman (Mugshot)

A federal grand jury Friday indicted a San Antonio, Texas man on charges he sent letters threatening to kill President Barack Obama and blow up the White House, KSAT reports.

Gavin Friedman, 21, is accused of mailing four letters targeting the president and “specifically stating that Obama will be killed so that (Friedman) can be martyred in the name of Allah.” The indictment charges Kerr with “specifically stating that he is going to assassinate Obama because Obama is a puppet for (ZOG) Zionist Organized Government.”

“I am going to kill (Obama),” one of the letters read. “He is a dead [expletive].”

Friedman also allegedly threatened to blow up the FBI field office in Houston, Texas, and the White House. He reportedly said he wanted “to kill the United States Attorney and kidnap and kill the United States Attorney’s family,” adding in a separate letter he “hired people” to kill the Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Friedman is being held without bond after a judge ruled “a serious risk exists that the Defendant will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice,” including threatening prospective witnesses or attempting to flee.

Friedman is already being held at the Kerr Country jail on unrelated charges; he previously served time for assault.