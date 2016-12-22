‘The dark days of the 1930s’: Prince Charles decries religious persecution — and issues a veiled warning about Trump

Prince Charles (Shutterstock).

Prince Charles delivered a public address this week where he decried the rise in religious persecution — and many in the U.K. see a thinly veiled swipe at President-elect Donald Trump in his remarks.

Per The Independent, the prince delivered a pre-recorded message for BBC Radio 4’s Thought For The Day segment in which he warned of the dangerous rise of right-wing populist groups that brought back bad memories of the rise of fascism in the 1930s.

“We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive to those who adhere to a minority faith,” he said. “All of this has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s.”

In addition to Trump’s election, right-wing populist parties have won elections in Hungary and Poland, while also serving as a driving force behind the campaign to get the U.K. to leave the European Union. Polls have also shown far-right parties in France and Germany have a chance to have their best showings ever in elections next year.

In the close of his address, Prince Charles urged everyone to remember this Christmas that “the story of the Nativity unfolds with the fleeing of the holy family to escape violent persecution” — and to have similar compassion for people fleeing persecution in their homelands today.

Watch the whole video yourself below.