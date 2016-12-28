Quantcast

The internet destroys Trump for continually tweeting his ‘desperate’ insecurities about Obama

Travis Gettys

28 Dec 2016 at 10:27 ET                   
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Donald Trump again lashed out at President Barack Obama in a wounded tweet — and he was buried in online mockery.

The president-elect — who will keep using Twitter as “a really exciting part of the job,” according to his press secretary — pulled out his phone Wednesday morning to continue the feud that erupted when Obama suggested he could have beaten Trump.

Twitter users quickly heaped scorn on Trump’s apparent insecurity — and his use of the dated “not” quip popularized by the 1992 movie, “Wayne’s World.”

