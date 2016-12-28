The internet destroys Trump for continually tweeting his ‘desperate’ insecurities about Obama

Donald Trump

Donald Trump again lashed out at President Barack Obama in a wounded tweet — and he was buried in online mockery.

The president-elect — who will keep using Twitter as “a really exciting part of the job,” according to his press secretary — pulled out his phone Wednesday morning to continue the feud that erupted when Obama suggested he could have beaten Trump.

Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Twitter users quickly heaped scorn on Trump’s apparent insecurity — and his use of the dated “not” quip popularized by the 1992 movie, “Wayne’s World.”

@realDonaldTrump the 90s called and want their teenage slang back. pic.twitter.com/e3b0wNmTTj — Adam Mordecai (@advodude) December 28, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump No one says "NOT" anymore. Also avoid "Just sayin", "My bad," and "Where's the beef." — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump This is your best? — Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump If "doing my best to disregard" means "whining like a child on Twitter" — you're doing great! pic.twitter.com/sENPmuoUE1 — jeremy cabo 💚 (@jeremycabo) December 28, 2016

trump's already bored, depressed, lashing out. good thing his presidency is almost over. — Atrios (@Atrios) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump he made one comment DAYS ago, you keep tweeting! Let it goooooo! — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) December 28, 2016

@realDonaldTrump you played yourself — maura quint (@behindyourback) December 28, 2016

Trump's tweets can, in part, be seen as a cry for help from a deeply insecure & troubled man, in desperate need of mental health treatment. — (Kitten) Caboodle (@Caboodle570) December 28, 2016