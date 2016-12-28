The internet destroys Trump for continually tweeting his ‘desperate’ insecurities about Obama
Donald Trump again lashed out at President Barack Obama in a wounded tweet — and he was buried in online mockery.
The president-elect — who will keep using Twitter as “a really exciting part of the job,” according to his press secretary — pulled out his phone Wednesday morning to continue the feud that erupted when Obama suggested he could have beaten Trump.
Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks.Thought it was going to be a smooth transition – NOT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016
Twitter users quickly heaped scorn on Trump’s apparent insecurity — and his use of the dated “not” quip popularized by the 1992 movie, “Wayne’s World.”
@realDonaldTrump the 90s called and want their teenage slang back. pic.twitter.com/e3b0wNmTTj
— Adam Mordecai (@advodude) December 28, 2016
.@realDonaldTrump No one says "NOT" anymore. Also avoid "Just sayin", "My bad," and "Where's the beef."
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump You spent years accusing him of being secretly Kenyan.
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump This is your best?
— Alex Leo (@AlexMLeo) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump If "doing my best to disregard" means "whining like a child on Twitter" — you're doing great! pic.twitter.com/sENPmuoUE1
— jeremy cabo 💚 (@jeremycabo) December 28, 2016
trump's already bored, depressed, lashing out. good thing his presidency is almost over.
— Atrios (@Atrios) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump he made one comment DAYS ago, you keep tweeting! Let it goooooo!
— Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump you played yourself
— maura quint (@behindyourback) December 28, 2016
Trump's tweets can, in part, be seen as a cry for help from a deeply insecure & troubled man, in desperate need of mental health treatment.
— (Kitten) Caboodle (@Caboodle570) December 28, 2016
@realDonaldTrump do a sike joke next pls
— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 28, 2016