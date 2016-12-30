Trump auditioning man who called Hillary Clinton a c*nt for agriculture secretary

Sid Miller (Facebook)

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who came under fire last month after calling former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton a “c*nt,” is interviewing to become Donald Trump’s Agriculture Secretary, Politico reports.

Miller travelled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Friday to meet with transition team members, reportedly to audition for one of the few remaining cabinet positions. Miller’s first act as Texas Agriculture Commissioner granted “full amnesty to cupcakes,” the Texas Tribune reports, when he promised Texas parents he’d protect their right to bring desserts to school.

In November, Miller retweeted an obscene post about Clinton.

Takes a lot of mental firepower to be the Texas Agriculture Commissioner pic.twitter.com/FO0rLsiNnp — chris hooks (@cd_hooks) November 1, 2016

He or a staffer quickly deleted the tweet, posting instead “@MillerForTexas HAS BEEN HACKED. The disgusting re-tweet has been removed and we have changed all account passwords. Be advised.”

A few minutes later, Miller deleted the tweet that claimed the account was hacked and admitted the tweet was sent by the campaign. He then issued a statement blaming the mishap on a campaign staffer who “inadvertently retweeted a tweet that they were not aware contained a derogatory term”

“I said, ‘Why don’t y’all just do some retweets?'” Miller told The Texas Tribune. “They didn’t notice it had a derogatory term in it and they tweeted it out.”

Even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott condemned the retweet, telling Miller, ”no true Texas gentleman would ever talk this way.”

Miller isn’t the only one who’s faced criticism for sharing derogatory posts “inadvertently.” Fittingly, Trump himself drew fire in July after tweeting a graphic of Hillary Clinton that prominently featured the Star of David and a pile of money. The meme originated on the neo-Nazi message board, 8Chan.

The Trump campaign deleted the post before subbing in a circle for the Star of David.

