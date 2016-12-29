School board votes to oust Trump campaign official who compared Michelle Obama to an ape

Carl Paladino (WGRZ)

The Buffalo School Board voted Thursday to oust one of its members, Carl Paladino, the Trump campaign official who drew widespread condemnation for his racist attack on Michelle Obama last week.

“Words matter, Mr. Paladino,” School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold said during a board meeting, which Paladino did not attend. “The impact on children of color, especially African-American children is incalculable … They would like me to tell you, ‘You’re fired.'”

Per the Buffalo News, the school board on Thursday easily garnered a 6-to-2 majority of votes from its members needed to kicked Paladino out. After the final vote was announced, people in the room burst into boisterous applause to celebrate Paladino’s expulsion from their school board.

The resolution calls on Paladino to resign within 24 hours. If he refuses, the board will retain “outside legal counsel” to file a formal application for removal with State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia. The State Education Department said it would review the application “as quickly as possible.”

The board’s resolution said that Paladino’s “unambiguously racist, morally repugnant, flagrantly disrespectful, inflammatory and inexcusable comments” had “garnered both local, national, and international attention that reflects negatively on the Buffalo Board of Education, the City of Buffalo and its leadership and its citizens.”

Paladino, who served as the co-chairman of Trump’s New York campaign, got into trouble after he said that he wanted Michelle Obama to be “let loose” in Africa so she could live with apes.

In addition to his racist comments about Michelle Obama, Paladino also said he hoped President Obama “catches mad cow disease” and then “dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.”

Board member Sharon Belton-Cottman said she had been hurt by Paladino’s “racist, bigoted, slanderous behavior.”

Paladino has previously been accused of bullying black women and courted controversy for emailing images showing a woman engaged in intercourse with a horse.

(Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Carl Paladino had been ousted from the school board.)