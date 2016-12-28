Quantcast
Trump News
Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway worried DC private schools won’t accept her kids
28 Dec 2016 at 21:32 ET
Kellyanne Conway appears on CNN (screen grab)

Trump confidante Kellyanne Conway has expressed worries that some of the more exclusive schools in Washington D.C. won’t accept any of her kids because of her relationship with the president-elect.

According to Page Six, Conway expressed her concern to other parents at New Jersey’s  Elisabeth Morrow School  following a performance by her twins in a holiday concert.

Conway, who has four children, has reportedly huddled with other parents, asking for recommendations for schools in the Beltway as she plans to make the move to be near her new boss where she will serve as counselor to the president.

Speaking with Page Six, Conway expressed some frustration with the process, saying, “I would not characterize myself as ‘worried’ so much as amused by the silence and sighs on the other end of the phone when friends and allies have made preliminary inquiries on our behalf.”

Conway, whose brash ways mirror those of Trump, also knocked a few of the schools that promote claims of “diversity,” saying, “For some, there is a comfort in sameness.”

Kellyanne Conway appears on CNN (screen grab)
