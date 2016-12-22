Quantcast

Trump’s nuclear gambit sobers up Fox host: ‘So we’re all blown up just as we’re counting our money’

David Edwards

22 Dec 2016 at 13:11 ET                   
Neil Cavuto (Fox Business/screen grab)
Neil Cavuto (Fox Business/screen grab)

Fox News host Neil Cavuto worried on Thursday that Americans would not get to enjoy the fruits of Donald Trump’s economic plans if the new president triggers a nuclear war.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Trump argued that the “United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time that the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

The news came at the conclusion of Stuart Varney’s Fox Business show, just as he was preparing to turn the broadcast over to Cavuto.

“I’m thinking this out,” Cavuto explained. “Let’s say we get to Dow 20,000 so we’re all richer for it. But Donald Trump also promises more nukes so we’re all blown up just as we’re counting our money.”

“What? Have you become some kind of leftist all of the sudden?” Varney replied.

“No, I’m just worried,” Cavuto revealed. “You don’t seem to be.”

“Get out of here,” Varney scoffed.

“I am thinking about that,” Cavuto said. “That would be something. We hit Dow 20,000… ka-boom.”

Watch the video below from Fox Business, broadcast Dec. 22, 2016.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
