WATCH: Singer caught screaming hate against ‘perverted’ gays – just days before her appearance on Ellen

A video has emerged of gospel singer Kim Burrell attacking LGBT people as “perverts” and sinners, just days before she is scheduled to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The video, published December 30 on YouTube, shows Burrell preaching a sermon against homosexuality. “Anyone filled with the homosexual spirit, beg God to free you… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women,” she yells in the video.

“You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted. And it has come into our church and embarrassed the kingdom of God.”

Burrell also said that Bishop Eddie Long, who is rumored to be suffering from HIV or AIDs, was an “embarrassment to the church” because of his alleged illness, suggesting it was related to homosexual activity.

Burrell is scheduled to appear January 5 on The Ellen Degeneres Show to perform “I See Victory” with Pharrell Williams.

Burrell on Friday night posted a Facebook Live video responding to the controversy stirred up by her sermon.

“We’re not in a war against flesh and blood,” she said. “I came on [Facebook Live] because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting gay — I never said LGBT last night. I said S.I.N. and whatever falls in the sin was preached.”

“What I posted was not all I preached to… isn’t that something? That is design of the enemy to make it look like I have a personal agenda against people… to the carnal all things are carnal, and to the spiritual all things are spiritual.”

Black Lives Matter activist DeRay Mckesson, who is gay, said in a series of tweets that Burrell’s sermon was a “reminder that, for many of us, the church is a space of faux liberation and hypocritical theology.”

.@KimBurrellLove, I watched your "sermon" last night & took the time to watch the "apology" video this morning. I don't know your God. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

.@KimBurrellLove, if your love for me requires that I hide parts of who I am, then you don't love me. Love is never a request for silence. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

.@KimBurrellLove, your "sermon" is a reminder that, for many of us, the church is a space of faux liberation & hypocritical theology. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016

.@KimBurrellLove, hatred is not holy. The God I know preached a love deeper than the sophistry you present. I don't know your God. — deray mckesson (@deray) December 31, 2016